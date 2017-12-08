loading Loading please wait....
INFINITI Q60 2.0T Premium Tech 2Dr Auto Petrol Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: INFINITI Model: Q60 Trim: 2.0T Premium Tech 2Dr Auto Petrol Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2555 Engine Size: 1991 Ext Color: Black

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Low Mileage, CD Player& USB, Electric front windows/one touch facility, ASR traction control, Standard suspension, Lane departure warning system, Push button starter, Trip computer, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Dark maple wood trim...

  • Ad ID
    419108
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Infiniti > Q60
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2555 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1991
  • Engine Model
    1991
£27,985

Infiniti Newcastle
NE289NZ
United Kingdom

