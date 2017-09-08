loading Loading please wait....
INFINITI Q50 Infiniti Q50 3.5h S Sport Tech AT AWD Auto

£29,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: INFINITI Model: Q50 Trim: Infiniti Q50 3.5h S Sport Tech AT AWD Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11138 Engine Size: Ext Color: UNKNOWN

364 PS Hybrid Powertrain, 8'' Touch Screen Navigation System, 19'' 5 triple-spoke light alloy wheels, 14 Speaker BOSE Adaptive Audio System, DAB Radio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Blind Spot Intervention, Full-Hide Leather Upholstery, Heated Power Sports Front Seats with Driver's Side Memory, LED Adaptive Headlights, Around View Monitor with moving Obstacle Detection, Front and Rear parking Sensors,Infiniti Q50 3.5h S Sport Tech AT AWD

  • Ad ID
    314525
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Infiniti > Q50
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11138 mi
  • Doors
    4
Infiniti Leeds
Leeds, LS126HG, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

