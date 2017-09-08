INFINITI Q50 Infiniti Q50 3.5h S Sport AT Multimedia Auto

Accessories

5'' TFT driver information centre, Active lane keep assist, Adaptive steering, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Front and rear parking sensors, Push button starter, Speed limiter, Trip computer, Voice control system, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, Radio/single CD player, USB/iPod connection, Aluminium front door sills, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Body colour bumpers, Body colour exterior mirrors, Electric heated folding door mirrors, Follow me home headlights, Front and rear electric windows, LED auto-level headlights and Daytime Running Light, LED fog lights, LED indicators in door mirrors, Rain sensor, Sports front bumper, Twin exhaust tailpipe, Aluminium pedals and footrest, Auto air recirculation, Driver's electric adjustable lumbar support, Dual zone electronic climate control, Electric front seats with memory, Electric reach + rake adjustable steering column, Front armrest with storage box, Front headrests, Heated front seats, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Leather gear lever, Leather steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Multi function for steering wheel, Rear air con vents, Rear centre armrest with cupholders, Rear headrests, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Welcome lighting, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, ABS+EBD+Brake assist, Approaching vehicle sound for pedestrians, Driver and passenger airbags, ESP, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, TCS, Tyre pressure monitoring system, VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Immobiliser, Remote keyless entry, Ultrasonic alarm, Sports suspension, Kacchu Aluminium interior trim, 19'' 5 triple-spoke light alloy wheels, Run flat tyres,Q50 3.5h S Sport 4Dr Auto [multimedia] Saloon