INFINITI Q50 Infiniti Q50 2.2d Premium Executive MT

Accessories

5'' TFT driver information centre,Active noise cancellation,Adaptive steering,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Door/boot open warning light,Exterior temperature gauge,Front and rear parking sensors,InTouch system with dual touch screen,Low fuel level warning light,Navigation system,Push button starter,Rear view camera,Rev counter,Speed limiter,Trip computer,Voice control system,6 speakers,Auxiliary input socket,Bluetooth audio streaming,Fingertip controls for audio system,Radio/single CD player,USB/iPod connection,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlight levelling,Automatic headlights,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles with chrome trim,Body colour exterior mirrors,Body coloured side sills,Chrome tailpipe finisher,Door mirror memory,Electric adjustable door mirrors,Electric front windows + drivers one touch,Electric heated folding door mirrors,Electric rear windows,Follow me home headlights,Heated rear windscreen,LED daytime running lights,LED fog lights,LED Headlights,LED rear lamps,Rain sensor,12v power point in centre console,3 height adjustable rear headrests,60/40 split folding rear seat,Auto air recirculation,Boot lashing points,Centre console with armrest,Driver's electric adjustable lumbar support,Driver/passenger reading lights,Dual zone electronic climate control,Electric front seats with memory,Electric reach + rake adjustable steering column,Footwell illumination,Front and rear door pockets with bottle holders,Front armrest with storage box,Front seat back map pockets,Heated front seats,Height adjustable front headrests,Height adjustable front seats,Illuminated boot,Interior courtesy light,Isofix attachments on rear seats,Leather gear knob,Leather gear lever,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Multi function for steering wheel,Pollen filter,Rear air con vents,Rear centre armrest,Ski hatch,Welcome lighting,3x3 point rear seatbelts,ABS+EBD+Brake assist,ASR traction control,Driver and passenger airbags,ESP,Front and rear curtain airbags,Front and rear outer seat belt pre-tensioners,Front and rear seatbelt reminder,Front side airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill hold control,Hill start assist,Passenger airbag deactivation system,TCS,Tyre pressure monitoring system,VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control,Warning triangle and first aid kit,CAT 1 alarm,Deadlocks,Immobiliser,Intelligent key with smart access and memory,Remote central locking,17'' 5 double spoke alloy wheels,Q50 2.2 CDi Premium Executive 4Dr Saloon