Infiniti Q50

£14,500
Variant name:SPORT D ,Derivative:2.2 TD Sport 4dr ,Variant: SPORT D Black, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 1 owner, 5 seats, 168 Bhp, 12 Months Road Tax Is £30, The Specification Includes: 19'' Alloy Wheels, Bi-xenon Headlights, L.E.D Daytime Running Lights, Audio / Visual Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Key-less Go, Stop / Start Technology, Full Black Leather Interior, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Driver's Power Seats, 2 Memory Settings Front Seat, Front Adjustable Bolsters, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Touch Screen Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System (Nav. Medium and / Or Activation Required), Cd / Dab Stereo System, Bose Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Reversing Camera, Electric Steering Column, Electric Power-fold Door Mirrors, Personal / Sport / Standard Driving Dynamic Modes, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £14,500 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    305265
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Infiniti > Q50
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    YX15RKV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    28200 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.2
122 Cannock Road,Wolverhampton,
WV10 0AE,
United Kingdom

