Infiniti Q50

£12,500
car description

Variant name:SE D ,Derivative:2.2 TD SE 4dr ,Variant: SE D Metallic Black, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 1 owner, 5 seats, 12 Months Road Tax Is £30, The Specification Includes: 17'' Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Go, Stop/Start Technology, Touch Screen Digital Display, Cd Stereo System, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Reverse Camera, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £12,500 p/x welcome

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235165
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Infiniti > Q50
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    RV64GZK
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    20400 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Unit 23 Harrow Brook Road,Hinckley,Harrow Brook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ,
United Kingdom

