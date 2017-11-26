loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

INFINITI Q50 h S 4dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: INFINITI Model: Q50 Trim: h S 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30751 Engine Size: 3500 Ext Color: Venetian Ruby Metallic

Accessories

Ask about our Special Black Friday Offer on this Vehicle,PCP and HP Finance Available On This Vehicle,Terms & Conditions apply,Full Infiniti service history,Balance of Infiniti warranty,Leather upholstery,19'' 5 triple-spoke light alloy wheels,Electric front seats with memory,5'' TFT driver information centre,Active lane keep assist,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Voice control system,Front and rear parking sensors,Rear view camera,Auxiliary/USB/iPod connection,Bluetooth audio streaming,Cruise control + Speed limiter,Heated front seats,Dual zone electronic climate control,Push button starter,Remote keyless entry,Electric heated folding door mirrors,LED auto-level headlights & Daytime Running Lights,Sytner Select vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409232
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Infiniti > Q50
  • Fuel type
    Hybrid
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30751 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3500
  • Engine Model
    3500
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,950

Sytner Select Leicester
Leicester, LE40AH, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>
Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!