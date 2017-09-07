INFINITI Q50 3.5h Premium Executive 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: INFINITI Model: Q50 Trim: 3.5h Premium Executive 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19167 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Black
Cruise control, Dual zone electronic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, USB/iPod connection, Front and rear parking sensors, Alarm, Climate control, Curtain airbags, ESP, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control, Trip computer, Voice control system, Trip computer, Speed sensitive power steering, Speed limiter, Rear view camera, Push button starter, Navigation system, InTouch system, Cruise control, Body coloured bumpers, 5" TFT driver information centre, Radio/single CD player, Bluetooth audio streaming, Auxiliary input socket, 6 speakers, Twin exhaust tailpipe, Rain sensor, LED rear lamps, LED fog lights, Follow me home headlights, Electric heated folding door mirrors, Chrome tailpipe finisher, Body colour exterior mirrors, Body colour bumpers, Automatic headlights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Aluminium front door sills, Welcome lighting, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Ski hatch, Rear air con vents, Multi function for steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Leather steering wheel, Leather gear lever, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Heated front seats, Front armrest with storage box, Electric reach + rake adjustable steering column, Electric front seats with memory, Driver's electric adjustable lumbar support, Auto air recirculation, 12v power point in centre console, Warning triangle and first aid kit, VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, TCS, Hill start assist, Front side airbags, Front and rear curtain airbags, ESP, Driver and passenger airbags, ABS+EBD+Brake assist, 3x3 point rear seatbelts, Ultrasonic alarm, Remote central locking, Intelligent key with smart access and memory, Immobiliser, Run flat tyres, 17" 5 double spoke alloy wheels
Arnold Clark Fiat/Kia/Jeep/Abarth (Aberdeen)
AB166HZ,
United Kingdom