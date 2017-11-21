INFINITI Q50 2.2 Cdi Se 4Dr Auto Diesel Saloon

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: INFINITI Model: Q50 Trim: 2.2 Cdi Se 4Dr Auto Diesel Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8204 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Black

Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Stop Start, Low Mileage, CD Player& USB, Front and rear electric windows, VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control, Voice control system, Speed sensitive power steering, Push button starter, Trip computer, Electric heated exterior mirrors, Gun metal interior trim...

  • Ad ID
    403470
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Infiniti > Q50
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8204 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Infiniti Newcastle
NE289NZ
United Kingdom

