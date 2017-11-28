loading Loading please wait....
INFINITI Q50 2.2 CDi Premium 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: INFINITI Model: Q50 Trim: 2.2 CDi Premium 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33819 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

17" alloys, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Speed limiter, USB/iPod connection, Radio/single CD player, Auxiliary input socket, Automatic headlights, LED fog lights, Rain sensor, Follow me home headlights, Dual zone electronic climate control, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Leather upholstery, Hill start assist, Remote central locking, Push button starter, Front and rear parking sensors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Trip computer, Heated front seats, Front armrest with storage box, Leather steering wheel, Leather gear lever

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410285
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Infiniti > Q50
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33819 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
