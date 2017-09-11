loading Loading please wait....
INFINITI M Infiniti 3.5h Business Edition 4Dr Auto

£16,495
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: INFINITI Model: M Trim: Infiniti 3.5h Business Edition 4Dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12298 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: GREY

Analogue clock, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors, Rear view camera, Speed limiter, Speed sensitive power steering, Voice control system, 6 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, USB connection, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Bi-Xenon headlights with adaptive front light system, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Chrome door handles, Door mirrors tilt when reversing, Double glazing for side door windows, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric glass sunroof, Follow me home headlights, Front and rear electric windows, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Light sensor, Rain sensor, 10 way electric front seats, Driver + front passenger electric lumbar support, Dual zone electronic climate control, Electric height/reach adjustable steering column, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors, Isofix rear child seat preparation, Leather gear lever, Leather steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Memory function for drivers seat, steering wheel & exterior mirrors, Multi function for steering wheel, Rear air con vents, Sequential light system, Connectiviti+ system - M Saloon, Active front headrests, Approaching vehicle sound for pedestrians, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, Side (thorax) airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Smart keyless entry, White ash wood with silver-powder finish, 18'' 10 spoke alloy wheels, Temp spare wheel,M 3.5h Business Edition 4Dr Auto Saloon

  • Ad ID
    320009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Infiniti > M
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12298 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
Infiniti Birmingham
Birmingham, B100BW, West Midlands
United Kingdom

