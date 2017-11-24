loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Saloon GT ,Derivative:GT ,Variant: 3.5h GT 4dr Auto Infiniti M 3.5h GT 4dr Auto

Accessories

Voice control system,Bluetooth audio streaming,USB connection,adaptive front light system,Double glazing for side door windows,Electric folding mirrors,Light sensor,Rain sensor,10 way electric front seats,Driver + front passenger electric lumbar support,Electric height/reach adjustable steering column,Heated and ventilated front seats,Heated steering wheel,Memory function for drivers seat, steering wheel & exterior mirrors,Rear air con vents, entry,10 spoke alloy wheels,Bluetooth connection,Heated front seat,Front parking sensor,Navigation system,Park assist camera,Digital radio,Xenon headlights,Electric sunroof

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405625
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Infiniti > M
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    FX14FPZ
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    31850 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3.5
£17,500

Outer Circle Road,Lincoln,
LN2 4HW
United Kingdom

