About this Hotchkiss AM2 AM80 Replica Hotchkiss were luxury cars made between 1903 and 1955 by the French company Hotchkiss et Cie in Saint-Denis, Paris. The badge for the marque showed a pair of crossed cannons, evoking the company's history as an arms manufacturer. However, a slump in demand for the products of its Saint-Denis munitions factory prompted Hotchkiss to diversify into motor manufacture in the early 1900s. After WW1 Hotchkiss concentrated on developing the 4-litre AF, and it was not until 1923 that a smaller, medium-size car with broader appeal was introduced: the 2.4-litre, 12hp AM. Equipped with Hotchkiss drive, the AM featured a four-cylinder side-valve engine in unit with the four-speed gearbox, together with four-wheel brakes and wire-spoked wheels. Moderately priced and capable of 70mph, the AM constituted the bulk of Hotchkiss production during the late 1920s. In 1926 a more powerful and faster overhead-valve AM2 version was introduced. The AM2 abandoned the Hotchkiss Drive in favour of torque tube transmission, and continued in production until 1932. This Hotchkiss AM2 was purchased as a rolling chassis from in Normandy in 2008 and brought back to the owner's