loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Hotchkiss AM2 AM80 Replica

Photos Map

car description

About this Hotchkiss AM2 AM80 Replica Hotchkiss were luxury cars made between 1903 and 1955 by the French company Hotchkiss et Cie in Saint-Denis, Paris. The badge for the marque showed a pair of crossed cannons, evoking the company's history as an arms manufacturer. However, a slump in demand for the products of its Saint-Denis munitions factory prompted Hotchkiss to diversify into motor manufacture in the early 1900s. After WW1 Hotchkiss concentrated on developing the 4-litre AF, and it was not until 1923 that a smaller, medium-size car with broader appeal was introduced: the 2.4-litre, 12hp AM. Equipped with Hotchkiss drive, the AM featured a four-cylinder side-valve engine in unit with the four-speed gearbox, together with four-wheel brakes and wire-spoked wheels. Moderately priced and capable of 70mph, the AM constituted the bulk of Hotchkiss production during the late 1920s. In 1926 a more powerful and faster overhead-valve AM2 version was introduced. The AM2 abandoned the Hotchkiss Drive in favour of torque tube transmission, and continued in production until 1932. This Hotchkiss AM2 was purchased as a rolling chassis from in Normandy in 2008 and brought back to the owner's

Accessories

hotchkiss am2 am80 replica green 4-speed leather restored

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403737
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Hotchkiss > Am2
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£29,995

Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>
Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!