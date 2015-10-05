HONDA S2000 Base

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: HONDA Model: S2000 Trim: Base Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 47768 Engine Size: 2 Ext Color: Silver

Metallic Silver, One of the finest sportscars ever built. The S2000's 2.0-litre engine even won International Engine of the Year for four consecutive years (2001 ?? 2004) and the manual hood opens and closes in a mere six seconds. This S2000 has only covered 47768 miles from new & it really shows when you are driving, 2 owners, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, 2 seats, Viewing by appointment only. Finance & part exchange welcome. Ridgway Cars is a small family run business. Call for a friendly chat about this vehicle we will be happy to help. Opportunity to buy an extended warranty at excellent prices. Finance available at great monthly prices. Call/ text/ email us today : ) Nationwide delivery 99!, 8,995 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    404294
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Honda > S2000
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47768 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
  • Engine Model
    2
£8,995

Ridgway Car Sales Ltd
Romsey, SO510EZ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

