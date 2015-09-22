car description

Variant name:Nsx Coupe ,Variant: 3.5 V6 Hybrid 2dr Auto Leven Car Company Proudly Present this Stunning Honda NSX 3.5 V6 Hybrid 2dr Auto finished in Curva Red Paint with Ebony Leather/Alcantara Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.The heart of the NSX's powertrain is a 75-degree, twin-turbocharged V6, which drives an all-new nine-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. On top of this, the NSX's sport hybrid system incorporates three electric motors. The total system output is 550bhp at 7500rpm, with torque rated at 406lb ft. 1 of Only 100 Cars for UK Market.