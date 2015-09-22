Variant name:Nsx Coupe ,Variant: 3.5 V6 Hybrid 2dr Auto Leven Car Company Proudly Present this Stunning Honda NSX 3.5 V6 Hybrid 2dr Auto finished in Curva Red Paint with Ebony Leather/Alcantara Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.The heart of the NSX's powertrain is a 75-degree, twin-turbocharged V6, which drives an all-new nine-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. On top of this, the NSX's sport hybrid system incorporates three electric motors. The total system output is 550bhp at 7500rpm, with torque rated at 406lb ft. 1 of Only 100 Cars for UK Market.
20" Interwoven Painted Alloy Wheels, Carbon Roof, Electric Sports Seats, Heated Seats,Technology Package (ELS Studio Audio with Navigation and Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Rear Camera). Vehicle Tracking System.
1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD
United Kingdom
Jun 27, 2017
Feb 3, 2016
Sep 22, 2015