loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Honda NSX

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:Nsx Coupe ,Variant: 3.5 V6 Hybrid 2dr Auto Leven Car Company Proudly Present this Stunning Honda NSX 3.5 V6 Hybrid 2dr Auto finished in Curva Red Paint with Ebony Leather/Alcantara Interior. Contact Us for Further Information or an HD Video. Tailored Finance Packages Available on Request.The heart of the NSX's powertrain is a 75-degree, twin-turbocharged V6, which drives an all-new nine-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. On top of this, the NSX's sport hybrid system incorporates three electric motors. The total system output is 550bhp at 7500rpm, with torque rated at 406lb ft. 1 of Only 100 Cars for UK Market.

Accessories

20" Interwoven Painted Alloy Wheels, Carbon Roof, Electric Sports Seats, Heated Seats,Technology Package (ELS Studio Audio with Navigation and Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Rear Camera). Vehicle Tracking System.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418161
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Honda > NSX
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LT67OUO
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    21 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£169,950

1 Corstorphine Road,Edinburgh,Edinburgh
EH12 6DD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!