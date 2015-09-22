loading Loading please wait....
Honda NSX

car description

Variant name:V6 ,Derivative:NC ,Variant: 3.5 V6 (AWD) 9EDCT

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Chassis,Head Up Display On-Board Monitor,Semi-Aniline Full Leather Heated Seats,Electric Seats,Pearlescent Paint,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lamps,Sport Seats,Rain Sensor,Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Front Electric Windows,Trip Computer,Rev Counter,Gears Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Front Head Restraints,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Black Alcantara Headliner,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Carbon Ceramic Discs With Red Brake Calipers,Carbon Fibre Engine Cover,Carbon Fibre Exterior Sports Package,Carbon Fibre Interior Sports Package,Chassis,Cup Holder,Exclusive Interwoven Wheels,Floor Carpets and Boot Mat,Floor Mats,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Glovebox Interior Lights,Heated Rear Screen,High Beam Assist Exterior Lighting,Illuminated Door Step Garnishes,Safety System,Technology Pack,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409607
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Honda > NSX
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LR67XGC
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    73 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.5
£199,995

Chester Rd,Stretford,
M32 0QL
United Kingdom

