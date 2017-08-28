loading Loading please wait....
Honda NSX

£161,000
4x4, Service history Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,19in Front and 20in Rear Interwoven Painted Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Chassis,Virtual Cockpit Display,Semi-Aniline Leather/Alcantara Powered Heated Seats,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Rear Spoiler,Driver/Passenger Seat Height Adjustment,Front Electric Windows,Gears Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Front Head Restraints,Alcantara Headliner,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Carbon Ceramic Discs With Brake Red Calipers,Chassis,Cup Holder,ELS Sound System,Floor Mats,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Glovebox Interior Lights,Heated Rear Screen,High Beam Assist Exterior Lighting,Ipod Preparation,Safety System,Technology Pack,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather/Alcantara interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

4x4, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308450
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Honda > NSX
  • Mileage
    687 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3493
4 Power Road

United Kingdom

