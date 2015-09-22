Honda NSX Coupe 1991

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Honda NSX Super Sportscar 1991 74000 km best available example A legendary car, this 1991 Honda NSX. Light, fast and manoeuvrable, this Pininfarina model. Experts say that this is the purest Japanese sportscar ever. The car has driven only 74000 km and is as new. Everything from the paint, till interieur and engine compartment is in topcondition. The 2997 CC V6 engine is perfect too. The car has also black leather interior, airco, cruise control etc. Full history of maintenance documents are present. This NSX is without a doubt the best available Honda NSX on the market. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.