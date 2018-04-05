loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Honda - N600 Touring - 1971

Compare this car
View Auction
€5,500 - €7,150 (£5,062.75 - £6,581.58)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Year of production: 05/04/1971Engine: 599cc 2-cylinderEngine number: N600E-1030852Chassis number: N600-1031551Odometer reading: 44,395 kmRegistration: Dutch, 81-41-PUDutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection: Yes, until 05/04/2018Neat Honda N600 Touring, it drives well and is in reasonably good condition.Few signs of rust, however signs of wear on both the exterior and the interior. The bottom plates, trunk etc. are hard, see pictures.The Honda was repainted in green/blue lacquer, however, this was not professionally done. See photos. Some of the stitching on the original interior is loose. This Honda is best described as a good, drivable car, but various things can be improved hence the low reserve price!This Honda has had a Dutch periodic vehicle inspection this year (no rejections or repair issues!) and has been approved until 05/04/2018.It has 4 new tyres.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309400
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Honda > N600
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Honda - N600 Touring - 1971

    Honda N600

    €5,500 - €7,150 est. (£5,062.75 - £6,581.58 est.)
    London , London