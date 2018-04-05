Honda - N600 Touring - 1971

car description

Year of production: 05/04/1971Engine: 599cc 2-cylinderEngine number: N600E-1030852Chassis number: N600-1031551Odometer reading: 44,395 kmRegistration: Dutch, 81-41-PUDutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection: Yes, until 05/04/2018Neat Honda N600 Touring, it drives well and is in reasonably good condition.Few signs of rust, however signs of wear on both the exterior and the interior. The bottom plates, trunk etc. are hard, see pictures.The Honda was repainted in green/blue lacquer, however, this was not professionally done. See photos. Some of the stitching on the original interior is loose. This Honda is best described as a good, drivable car, but various things can be improved hence the low reserve price!This Honda has had a Dutch periodic vehicle inspection this year (no rejections or repair issues!) and has been approved until 05/04/2018.It has 4 new tyres.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, the Netherlands.