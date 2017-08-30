Offered for sale is a 2.0L 2000 honda integra r manual. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 5/135. Further details to follow.... Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 5/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/honda-integra-r.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
From the early days of the Mini-Cooper, Lancia Fulvia and Alfasud, the...
Classic Car Auctions has announced sales of 80 percent for its June sale...