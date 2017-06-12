loading Loading please wait....
HONDA CIVIC LSI 1995

£295
car description

!! FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL 01202-301704 / 07483-140835.;;PLEASE NOTE! :-;;IT IS NOW POSSIBLE TO RESPONED TO TEXT MESSAGES and E-MAILS OR OUR PHONE NUMBERS 01202-301704 / 07483-140835 FOR AN IMMEDIATE RESPONSE.WE DO NOT ANSWER AUTOMATED TEXT MESSAGES. This car can be viewed at 59a Shelbourne Road, Charminster, Bournemouth, BH8 8QY CARS OF CHARMINSTER. OPEN, MON-FRI 9AM-5PM / SAT 9AM-1PM SORRY NO FINANCE AVAILABLE ON THIS CAR;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283022
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    12/06/2017
  • Category
    Honda > Civic
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    143900 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.59
  • Engine Model
    LSI
59a Shelbourne Road, Charminster, Bournemouth
Bournemouth, BH8 8QY, Dorset
United Kingdom

