Honda Civic

£5,490
Variant: 2.2 i-CTDi Type S GT

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm (Perimetric),Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Mirrors External (Electric Heated/Folding),Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Seating Capacity (Five Seats),Seats Split Rear,Rear Spoiler,Central Door Locking (Remote),Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Head Restraints (Front/Rear),Adaptive Cruise Control (Adaptive Cruise Control),Air Bag Passenger,Air Bag Side (Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain),Alloy Wheels (17in),Ashtray/Lighter,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Clock (Digital),Comfort/Interior & Exterior,Computer (Driver Information System),Cup Holder,Deadlocks,Electric Windows (Front),Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Electronic Stability Programme,External Temperature Display,Extra Storage,Head Light Sensor (Head Light Sensor),Heated Rear Screen,Key (Keyless Entry),Power Socket (Front/Rear),Rain Sensor,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners (Front),Seat Height Adjustment (Driver),Speakers (Four),Steering Wheel Leather,Sun Visor,Third Brake Light,Tyre Pressure Control,USB Connection,matching interior

  • Ad ID
    310312
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Honda > Civic
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    BH52BRY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    73500 mi
  • Doors
    3
Silkwood Business Park ,Wakefield ,Goldsmith Avenue
WF5 9TJ,
United Kingdom

