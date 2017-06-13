loading Loading please wait....
Honda Civic

£7,990
Variant: 1.8 i-VTEC Type S GT

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Perimetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,17In Alloy Wheels,Electronic Stability Programme,Driver Information System,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Rear Spoiler,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Armrest,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Four Speakers,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Heated Rear Screen,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth - Suede interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283377
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Honda > Civic
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    WN61CCF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    35265 mi
  • Doors
    3
Whaley Road,Barnsley,Barugh Green
S75 1HT,
United Kingdom

