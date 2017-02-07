Variant name:Hatchback Type R GT ,Derivative:Type R GT ,Variant: 2.0 i-VTEC Type R GT 5dr Honda Civic 2.0 i-VTEC Type R GT 5dr
BLIS (Blind spot information system), Bluetooth hands free telephone connection, Cross traffic monitor, Cruise control + speed limiter, Forward collision warning, Front and rear parking sensors, Intelligent multi info display, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking camera, Red instrument illumination, Traffic sign recognition, 'Shark fin' mobile antenna, 2x USB and HDMI, 8 speakers, Connect with Garmin sat nav, touch screen, internet radio/MP3/CD, Aha app, internet, DAB audio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic coming/leaving home lighting function, Automatic headlights with dusk sensor, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Black door handles, Black side skirts, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows/one touch operation, Front fog lights, High beam assist, LED daytime running lights, LED Headlights, LED high level brake lights, Lower mesh grille, Power foldback door mirrors, Privacy glass, Rear wing spoiler, Remote control door mirrors, Remote window closing, Tinted rear windscreen, 4 three point seatbelts, Alloy gearknob, Alloy pedals, Ambient lighting, Black roof lining, Boot light, Cargo hooks, Centre console accessory socket, Driver's seat height adjustment, Dual climate control air conditioning system, Front accessory power socket, Front headrests, Front map lights, Front/rear courtesy lights, Gear shift indicator, Isofix system on outer rear seats, Leather steering wheel, Sports seats, Sub trunk compartment with lid, Suede fabric upholstery, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Tilt/telescopic adjust steering wheel, Tonneau cover, ABS+EBD+Brake assist, City safety braking system, Deflation detection system, Dual front SRS airbags, Front and rear curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Deadlocks, ECU immobiliser, Remote central locking with 2 remote folding keys, Smart entry + Smart start, Ultrasonic alarm, Active dampers, Vehicle stability assist, 19" Alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit
