Service history Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,19In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Chassis,Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Front Seats Sports,Rain Sensor,Rear Spoiler,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Chassis,Eight Speakers,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Gear Knob Metal,Hill Holder,Lane Control Assistant Safety System,LED Lights Exterior Lighting,Map Interior Lights,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.
Service history
Norton Way North
Letchworth, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Honda has unveiled the prototype version of the next-generation Civic Ty...
By the time the third generation Honda Civic Type R arrived in the UK ...