Honda Civic

£32,825
Service history Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,19In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Chassis,Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Rear Windows Tinted Glass,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Front Seats Sports,Rain Sensor,Rear Spoiler,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Chassis,Eight Speakers,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Gear Knob Metal,Hill Holder,Lane Control Assistant Safety System,LED Lights Exterior Lighting,Map Interior Lights,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223915
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Honda > Civic
  • Derivative
    R
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1996
Norton Way North
Letchworth, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

