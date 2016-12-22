car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Powered Folding Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Multiple Airbags, ABS, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Stability Control, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Colour Coded Body, Alarm, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Sports Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Front Centre Armrest, Folding Rear Seats, Supplied with Warranty, Part Exchange Available, Finance Available AZ Autos present for sale 2007 Honda Civic Type-R i-Vtec 3dr in Black. A immensely fun vehicle to drive, The type R will leave most other cars on the road standing with a blisteringly quick 0-60 in just 6.6 seconds whilst still averaging fair consumption figures of 31mpg. This vehicle is a true one of a kind with aesthetic upgrades such as carbon fibre effect bonnet, door handles and fuel cap, with an aftermarket Bluetooth system and upgraded Kenwood stereo system including SatNav. Additionally fitted is a Tegiwa cat back exhaust giving the vehicle an incredible grunt at a cost close to £500. The service history for the car is exceptional with 7 services carried out over its 65,000 miles'' journey with services recorded at 8k, 16k, 23k, 35k, 42k, 49k and 61k miles. The car looks great, drives well and sounds incredible.You can also reserve this car for 48 hours with a £150 refundable deposit. Good Credit, Poor Credit or even No Credit, We work with lenders to get you the best rates. Click to our website and apply for finance with a decision in 60 seconds. Only RAC Approved Dealers offer RAC BuySure; a guarantee that all of our vehicles have been prepared to the RAC 82 point approved preparation standard and come with: A Car Data Check, a minimum 3 months RAC Warranty, 12 months RAC Breakdown Cover and RAC Accident Care. Buy from us with confidence. Please check our website for warranty options and why not try our part exchange valuation tool?