Honda - Beat - 1998

1998 Honda Beat in good original condition. Very rare in Europe. Air conditioning. Only manufactured for Japan with the wheel on the right side. Designed by Pininfarina. Three cylinder engine with “Multi Throttle Responsive Engine Control” that produces 65HP. Very funny to drive.Engine in the central positionIt has a valid periodic mandatory inspection. The odometer reads 127725 km, non verifiable, but it can be a real value. No maintenance book.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Alcácer do Sal, Portugal. Bids do not include transportation or export unless otherwise indicated.This is a used vehicle. It is advisable to see the vehicle before bidding to avoid later disappointments. To schedule a date for a visit or more information, please contact Catawiki.