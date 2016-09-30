Honda - Beat - 1991

loading Loading please wait....
Honda Beat imported from Japan, so no rust or brine, however a RHD car. The car does not have a soft-top but does have a very special removable hardtop. These are very rare, even in Japan. The hardtop can be removed by one person with some basic tools. The car weighs 770 kg and has a 665 cc 3-cyl engine with MTREC (Multi Throttle Reponsive Engine) technology. It can generate an high amount of RPM. The car is rear-wheel driven and has a mid-engined layout. Production from 1991 until 1996. Design by Pininfarina. In its homeland Japan, this car is eligible for a considerable tax break because it complies to the KEI car class.. This car is only sold in Japan. This vehicle has European admission and a Dutch periodic vehicle inspection valid until 29-09-2018.This rare Honda can be viewed and picked up in Rilland, the Netherlands.

    414201
    Auction
    Honda > Beat
€8,500 - €11,050
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

