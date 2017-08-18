GMC - 100 Panel Van - 1950

car description

Superb GMC Panel Van from 1950, fully restored. Impeccable condition - true to original, without corrosion and ready for any distance.Belgian registration.Valid MOT. 6 cylinder 4200cm3 engine. Mileage: 50.000 milesRed on a black interior equipped with a bench. Completely redone original GMC 6 cylinder 4.2L engine, the vehicle is mechanically irreproachable and comes from a revision.The clutch is new as are the suspension blades and the brakes are also recent. The electricity has been redone with conversion to 12V and new alternator. The body is in good, healthy condition and free of corrosion with a recent paint job which presents very well. All of the chrome is in remarkable condition. There is only one scratch on one of the doors (see photo). The interior of the vehicle is sumptuous entirely original with lots of vintage accessories: dashboard fan, Fulton sun visor, the steering wheel as well as the bench seat and dashboard are superb. The van is equipped with powerful CD equipment.This vehicle can be viewed on the outskirts of Brussels and can handle any distance.