Frazer Nash > Boulogne

Short History. Chassis 1118 Original Registration number PH 3870 (still registered as such today)



According to Denis Jenkinson’s book ‘Frazer Nash: from Chain Drive to Turbocharger’, chassis no. 1118 was released from the Works in May 1927 as an Anzani-powered Boulogne. The car was supplied by AFN to first owner Robert Lawrence ‘Bobby’ Bowes, racer and aviator, later Lancaster pilot and 144’ Rhodesia ‘ Squadron Leader.



A quote from the Frazer Nash Club historian, Robin Hildyard states that ‘apart from the side rails’ which were heavily drilled and lightened, and would never have stood continued use, Car #1118 is believed to be made from what remains of Capt. Clive Gallop’s 1925 Boulogne Grand Prix winning car Ch#1048 after it was retired from racing. It was a well-known practice of the Works to use whatever parts they had at hand when they needed selling a new car in a hurry or preparing a particular car for racing. Bowes was more or less a Works-driver, so it is quite possible that he had the ‘privilege’ of receiving a two year old racing car made into a brand new “customer” car.



The car is reported as a 1929 Ards Tourist Trophy Works entry, crewed by Bowes and Plunket-Greene: it was a DNF due to overheating. The Meadows engine is believed to have been transplanted at the time. The mounting holes for the Anzani are clearly visible on the chassis. Also, the radiator surround is of a very early cast-aluminum type and very rarely found on other than the works cars.



Plunket-Greene was the son of a famous Irish baritone and married G.B. Shaw’s daughter. Their son Alexander married Mary Quant, so an interesting conversation piece.



The car was re-bodied by the factory in 1928 as a very pretty special light weight saloon , one of the only three FN saloons known (one built on a new chassis ‘Owlet’, and the remaining two converted on existing cars). David Thirlby has detailed these facts in his book on the Marque.



1118 suffered body damage during WW2: it was partly damaged in a bombing while in a shed at the airfield. The roof of the shed fell on the car and its saloon body was subsequently scrapped. The car was dismantled for reparation but this did not happen until well after the war had finished.



A very well-known car with the Club and fully recognized by it, 1118 was extensively raced with great success by Bill Roberts, for many years Captain of the Frazer Nash Car Club.



The car was then raced by Steve Stanton, again with great success and it was used for Raids, notably the 1998 Raid to Bolzano of the FNCC, where it performed faultlessly.



The car was bought in 2003 by its current owner: the engine was completely rebuilt by Steve Stanton at Stanton Motorsports and everything else overhauled. All the original parts are there.



The engine was refreshed by Steve in 2014 after a few hillclimbs and other events in Europe, in particular the 2010 Alpenfahrt and Vernasca 2011 and 2012: the car has been maintained regardless of cost and it is in top condition with marvellous patina. It is portrayed in this year Frazer Nash Car Club Calendar.



It comes with FIVA-passport and VSCC-Buff form.



Specification.



Early Meadows engine, 94 BHP, twin 1 ½” SUs, distributor conversion, electric fuel pump. Now tuned for torque, more BHPs are to be found if required for circuit racing although you would need to be a bit crazy to want more power than this in such a light car. New oil pump and water pump fitted. Oil catch tank. Alu rad-blind for cold weather use.



Original bevel box with dipstick modification, 1.5” rear axle, short 4th gear now fitted for hillclimbing, cruising 4th gear included in the spares package. Blakeney Motorsport rear axle strengthening brace now fitted, so the axle has now three instead of only two bearings. New rear hubs and bearings. Reverse lock. New clutch, Borg&Beck type. Original steering box. Rod brakes (extremely powerful). Hartford shockabsorbers just renewed. Springs cleaned , re-set and re-fitted. All suspension parts inspected and renewed where necessary.



Spare Parts



- Six tyres, Dunlop and Blockleys: assorted tubes



- 3 standard rims



- original plywood floorboards: New aluminium ones were made for racing but someone may prefer the look of wood on a 1927 car



- several lengths of chain, old and new : when changing a chain, new and old chain must be mixed to avoid excessive stretching



- special chain-grease (chains must be boiled in molten grease every year)



- Touring - tonneau cover with big pocket for spare wheel



- original and very big fuel tank



- original Lucas h/lamps, stays and fittings



- original Lucas front side lamps



- original number plates



- 4th gear split-sprocket, high ratio!



- assorted small bits and bobs, including 'wrong' bellmouth intakes for the SUs







Competition cycle wings now fitted, original swept wings included in the sale with fittings. Small safety tank (30lt) and original tank with fittings included in the spares package. Aluminium under tray with Quick release Small headlamps fitted, original Lucas brass lamps with fittings and wire harness included in the spares package. All original instruments and working, rev counter cable recently replaced : original red leatherette seats , squabs just re-stuffed. Original tonneau-cover + Raid-tonneau cover with large zipped additional pocket. Race – approved rear red lamp. Kill switch and fire extinguisher.



