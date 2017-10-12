car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Ford Mustang Fastback 1970 302 V8 Powerrr……. In a nice condition this 1970 ford Mustang fastback with original 302 V8 Mustang engine. Powersteering, powerbrakes. Runs and drives good, could use some little works to make it even more good. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Cars can be traded in.