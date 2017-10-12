loading Loading please wait....
Ford 1967

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Ford Mustang V8 1967 California import rustfree runs and drives great This is a great running and driving 1967 Ford Mustang V8. No rust, no accident. Technics are in very good condition. Factory airco present (does not function). Paint is pale because of the California sun. Direct import from California. We always have 20 Mustangs in stock. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive ford 1967 v8

  • Ad ID
    415635
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > V8
  • Year
    1967
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

