*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Ford F250 Custom Cab Pickup 1966 5,8 ltr V8 208 PK For the hard working man, 1966 Ford F250 Custom Cab with original V8 5.800 cc engine with 208 hp. Imported from California. Only one litte rustspot on the bonnet. That is why there is an extra bonnet with the Pick up included. Runs and drives fine. Engine and gearbox do their work as expected. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    415566
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > V8
  • Year
    1966
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

