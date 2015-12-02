loading Loading please wait....
1970 FORD TORINO GT CONVERTIBLE

--Ford “Home on the Orange” with White vinyl interior and Black carpeting. rotisserie restoration, 4-Speed manual transmission, 429 CJ engine. Factory options include: 4-speed manual transmission, Traction-lok differential, 3.5-1 ratio rear axle, Laser stripe, Power front disc and rear drum brakes, Magnum 500 wheels, Bucket seats with console, AM/FM radio and Tachometer. Motor Trend’s “Car of the Year” for 1970, the Torino was originally a variant of the Ford Fairlane but became a standalone model as Ford chased Mopar cars in NASCAR competition and young, performance-hungry buyers flocked to showrooms. Only 3,939 Torino GT Convertibles were manufactured that year compared to 56,819 GT coupes, making them a rare find. Three engines were available in 1970, the GT-standard 302 cid V-8, a new 351 cid V-8 and a 429 cid Cobra Jet 8-cylinder with or without Ram Air induction. It is believed that only 27 Convertible Torinos with a 429 Cobra Jet engine, four-speed manual transmission and shaker hood rolled off Ford’s production lines that year. This model started its life as a non-429 GT Convertible. The big block conversion occurred during restoration several years ago where the entire dri

$84,900 (£0)

203 West Hills Road, Huntington Station
Huntington station, 11746, New York
United States

