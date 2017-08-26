loading Loading please wait....
Ford Thunderbird

£8,000 - £10,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 6.4L 1965 Ford Thunderbird automatic that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 81/135. Nothing has quite the street presence of a sparkling white "T-Bird"....  Imported from the USA (lhd) around four years ago and added to a private collection Reading 65,000 miles with some paperwork from the States including a service manual Under-stressed 6.4-litre engine pulls smoothly and effortlessly Smart white paintwork, acres of chrome and commodious, inviting black vinyl interior Massive amounts of metal for your money  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 2/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/ford-t.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307361
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    Ford > Thunderbird
  • Colour
    White
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
  • Engine Size
    6.4
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

