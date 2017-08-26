car description

Offered for sale is a 6.4L 1965 Ford Thunderbird automatic that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 81/135. Nothing has quite the street presence of a sparkling white "T-Bird".... Imported from the USA (lhd) around four years ago and added to a private collection Reading 65,000 miles with some paperwork from the States including a service manual Under-stressed 6.4-litre engine pulls smoothly and effortlessly Smart white paintwork, acres of chrome and commodious, inviting black vinyl interior Massive amounts of metal for your money Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 2/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/ford-t.