Ford - Thunderbird Landau hardtop - 1966

car description

DESCRIPTIONRare Landau hardtop model. Only one owner in the USA, supplied with the first purchase invoice. Italian registration document and number plate, issued in 2011. Only one owner in Italy. Expired inspection.Aquamarine green colour, old paint with some signs of wear; cream interior.The door panel on the driver side is slightly damaged. Good original condition, very healthy, mechanics in order, correct engine type 390 cui (6.4 L), 315 hp. Healthy underbody.This car can be viewed and picked up in Magione (PG), Italy.