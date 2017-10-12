car description

Ford Taunus 20M P7A 1968 coupe V6 in fabulous condition This is a 1968 Ford Taunus 20M P7A coupe. The first series of the P7 was only built between 1967 and 1968. This Ford is in a fabulous restored condition. The car has red paint with black interior and is upgraded with a RS center console. The Ford Taunus 20M coupe is very rare itself, certainly in this condition. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.