Ford Taunus 20M P7A 1968 coupe V6

Ford Taunus 20M P7A 1968 coupe V6 in fabulous condition This is a 1968 Ford Taunus 20M P7A coupe. The first series of the P7 was only built between 1967 and 1968. This Ford is in a fabulous restored condition. The car has red paint with black interior and is upgraded with a RS center console. The Ford Taunus 20M coupe is very rare itself, certainly in this condition. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    415083
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Taunus
  • Year
    1968
€19,950 (£0)

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

