Ford - Taunus 17M Super - 1965

car description

Original Finnish-car, in fantastic original condition!!4 previous owners, one of them owned it from 1965-1995. After that has been owned by estate and stored in a dry storage until the autumn 2016.Original registration book and user manuals included.The car has been driven very little and only in rainy/muddy conditions when absolutely necessary. The previous owner was very particular.The car is in excellent condition and driven only 59 000km. Never been welded and all chrome parts are in very good order. Only downfall are the paint-errors on the front fenders.The car has been fully gone through in autumn 2016 and inspected (MOT/TUV) in 18.5.2017. The car was museum registered at one point, but at the moment carries a normal stamp. Easily could be put back on museum registration. Car has just been driven 300km and it runs really well.Refurbished new brake shoes and hoses, water hoses, straps of rubber, hubs, lower arms, bottom rails, raids. ends of the carburetor repair kit, the ignition components, front shock absorbers, air- and oil-filters, all oils, from the right side of the exhaust manifold gasket and the silencer. The car also features new tires and a battery.The left side of the exhaust manifold gasket leaks slightly and the engine temperature sensor is broken. There is a contact failure in the fuel meter. The meter worked in the autumn, but after winter only occasionally.The car is in Finland and can be shipped to your front door in the UK or worldwide, please ask for a price. Please know that I will help you in every way possible with the purchase. I have good contacts for shipping the vehicle all over Europe and UK If you would like to come and view the vehicle before purchasing that would be great but if it isn't possible to come and view I will do my best to give you as much information and as many photos as you require. I myself buy a lot from foreign countries so I know exactly the situation you are in.