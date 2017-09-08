FORD SCORPIO 2.9 24V Ultima 5dr Auto [LT]

Accessories

Very Rare Ford Scorpio Cosworth Ultima 24v Auto in Silver with Black leather interior and walnut trim.E/W. Climate and cruise control. Heated seats. Central Locking. Factory sunroof. New air con pump fitted last year. Tow bar. Full stainless steel exhaust system made specifically for the car. Mot until 17/08/17 next service due August 2017. Pile of paperwork showing the car has been maintained thoroughly regardless of cost. Only Fault known on the car is the corrosion on the rear wheel arch (pictures show this)3 owners. Owned by the current owner since March 2005. Selling on behalf of customer who has been advised that the prices are increasing all the time on this Very rare collectible car, hence the price of