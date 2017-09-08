loading Loading please wait....
FORD SCORPIO 2.9 24V Ultima 5dr Auto [LT]

£2,795
car description

Type: Used Year: 1997 Make: FORD Model: SCORPIO Trim: 2.9 24V Ultima 5dr Auto [LT] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 106000 Engine Size: 2935 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Very Rare Ford Scorpio Cosworth Ultima 24v Auto in Silver with Black leather interior and walnut trim.E/W. Climate and cruise control. Heated seats. Central Locking. Factory sunroof. New air con pump fitted last year. Tow bar. Full stainless steel exhaust system made specifically for the car. Mot until 17/08/17 next service due August 2017. Pile of paperwork showing the car has been maintained thoroughly regardless of cost. Only Fault known on the car is the corrosion on the rear wheel arch (pictures show this)3 owners. Owned by the current owner since March 2005. Selling on behalf of customer who has been advised that the prices are increasing all the time on this Very rare collectible car, hence the price of

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316245
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Scorpio
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    106000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2935
  • Engine Model
    2935
Wrights (Attleborough) Ltd
NR172QZ, Norfolk
United Kingdom

