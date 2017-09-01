loading Loading please wait....
» » »

FORD PUMA 16V 70100 miles

Compare this car
£795
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

A Very well looked after car. A credit to its former keepers.;The car will come with a 12 month MOT and had a recent service by ourselves.;The mileage is warrantied at 70100 and is very low for the year of the car.;Everything works as it should and the car drives very well indeed.;Fully HPi and VOSA checked

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309094
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    01/09/2017
  • Category
    Ford > Puma
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    70100 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.679
  • Engine Model
    16V
Email Dealer >>

West Town Road, Shirehampton
Bristol, BS11 9NQ, Bristol
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed