car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Ford F3 Pick-up 1948 Flathead V8 restored in very good condition The F-series are the pick-up trucks from Ford and were built between 1948 and 1952. This car is a 1948 car, the first series, and delivered new at 1 June 1948. The car is fully restored. Both the in- and outside are in very good condition.Paint is in colour Vermilion Red, interior is black. The car has the original Flathead V8 100 HP engine. This engine is fully checked in our workshop and is in excellent condition. Car has the original wheels and a extra high beam headlight. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.