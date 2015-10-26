loading Loading please wait....
Ford - USA Mustang Sportsroof 302 - 1971

Super beautiful coupé in the original restored condition. The Mustang drives, brakes & shifts fine, technically in good condition.Manufacturing year: 1971 Odometer reading: 114,769 miles.Boss 302 engine block (242 HP).Petrol engine. Black leather upholstery (it needs some attention).Centre console with original dials & tachometer. Original 8-track radio (with tapes).Chassis number: 1F02F137142 Sporty wheel covers. Bonnet with scoops. Chrome bumpers. Double stainless steel exhaust.Registration: Dutch registration (imported from USA in 1990) Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until: 1-9-2018 (NL). Transmission: Manual transmission. -Drum brakes have been replaced by 4 x disc brakes. - Gearbox revised recently -Engine equipped with a sport carburetor and active radiator cooler. -Maintenance and repairs always performed by Ford dealers The car looks very neat and has good paint, except for one small spot. No rust on the bodywork. The bottom has had an undercoat. Number of keys: 2 This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands.

  • Ad ID
    407534
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
