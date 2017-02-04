loading Loading please wait....
Ford - Mustang V8 - 1965

€11,000 - €14,300 (£9,807.60 - £12,749.88)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Beautiful original Ford Mustang 1965 in largely first paint.This Ford is a real barn find, it has stood still for 25 years in a barn in California, the car is complete and is rust and damage free.Colour: Wimbledon WhiteEngine: V8 4700cc.Automatic transmission.This Ford Mustang was supplied by Dornweiler cars in Los Angeles in 1965 (see photo).This is a complete restoration project which is becoming scarcer in the coming years, now even more affordable.The car can be seen and picked up in Nieuwleusen, Holland.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234571
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

