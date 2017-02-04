Ford - Mustang V8 - 1965

car description

Beautiful original Ford Mustang 1965 in largely first paint.This Ford is a real barn find, it has stood still for 25 years in a barn in California, the car is complete and is rust and damage free.Colour: Wimbledon WhiteEngine: V8 4700cc.Automatic transmission.This Ford Mustang was supplied by Dornweiler cars in Los Angeles in 1965 (see photo).This is a complete restoration project which is becoming scarcer in the coming years, now even more affordable.The car can be seen and picked up in Nieuwleusen, Holland.