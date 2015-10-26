Ford - Mustang Softtop Convertible 289CI V8 4.7L - 1966

car description

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to become the new owner of this timeless classic Ford Mustang! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The Ford Mustang has been one of the most prominent models of the US car manufacturer Ford and it has been an American icon for more than 50 years. This is a very original car with an original Pony interior, central console, power top and front disc brakes. The Mustang is currently not running, the matching numbers engine (289CI C-code) cranks but doesn’t come on. As you can see, it needs a complete visual and technical restoration, the bottom plates and frame rails need replacing. The soft top needs to be reupholstered but the frame of the top is in good condition, its a “power top”. What makes this Mustang also unique is the original 3-speed manual transmission (only a small percentage was sold with manual transmission). Matching numbers C-code convertibles are now very difficult to find and have increased in value. This is a Mustang convertible project with a lot of potential. So grab this opportunity to become the new owner of this American pride! Technical information:Brand: FordModel: Mustang Softtop Convertible 289CI V8 4.7LYear of production: 1966Engine and power: 289CI V8 4.7L (matching numbers C code)Fuel type: PetrolTransmission: Manual (original 3-speed)Odometer reading: 5,633 miles.Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full)Documents / registration number: USA titleVIN: 6F08C309672OPTIONS:- Mustang Pony upholstery (original)- Chromed bumpers - Original Mustang hubcaps- Central console- Front disc brakes- Power top- Original AM/FM RadioADDITIONAL REMARK:- Engine doesn’t run but cranks (loose)- The car has welding to the bottom/frame, it should be replaced- All of the glass is intact.This Mustang can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.