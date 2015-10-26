Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 289CI V8 4.7L - 1965

car description

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to become the new owner of this timeless classic Ford Mustang! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The Ford Mustang has been one of the most prominent models of the US car manufacturer Ford and it has been an American icon for more than 50 years. This is a very original car with an original interior (Trim: 26 Black Crinkle Vinyl). The paint is Colour: 7 Phoenician Yellow. The Mustang is currently not running, the matching numbers engine (289CI C code) should be overhauled. In addition, the car is both optically and technically to be restored. The soft top needs to be recovered but the frame of the top is in good condition. What this Mustang also unique is the original 3 speed manual transmission (only a small percentage was sold with manual transmission). Also the original license plate from 1965 (Michigan) is a nice detail.Body: 76A Convertible, Standard InteriorColour: 7 Phoenician YellowTrim: Black Crinkle Vinyl, Standard Interior26 Date: 19A January 19, 1965D.S.O:Axle: 6 2.80:1, ConventionalTransmission: 1 3Speed ManualMatching numbers C-code convertibles are now very difficult to find and have increased in value. This is a Mustang convertible project with a lot of potential. So grab this opportunity to become the new owner of this American pride! Technical information:Brand: FordType: Mustang Softtop Convertible 289CI V8 4.7LYear of production: 1965Engine and power: 289CI V8 4.7L (matching numbers C code)Fuel type: PetrolTransmission: Manual (original 3 speed)Odometer reading: 53933 miles.Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full)Documents / registration number: USA titleVIN: 5F08C603018OPTIONS:- Mustang vinyl upholstery (original)- Chromed bumpers - Original Mustang hubcaps- Whitewall tyres- AM / FM RadioADDITIONAL REMARK:-Motor does not run, to be overhauled-The car has welding to the bottomAll of the glass is intact.This Mustang can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.