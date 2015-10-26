loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 200CI I6 3.3L - 1966

Photos Map

car description

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to become the new owner of this timeless classic Ford Mustang! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The Ford Mustang has been one of the most prominent models of the US car manufacturer Ford and it has been an American icon for more than 50 years. This is an original blue plate Mustang with a still relatively usable (original) interior (see photos). The Mustang starts if gasoline is poured into the carburetor, however can not be driven by because it first it has to be completely taken care of technically. Also, the car has an electric soft-top (original) (isn't working right now). The car was originally in the pretty colour combination "Arcadian Blue" with a "Blue Crinkle Vinyl” interior.Warranty Number: 5F08T785557Year:51965 Plant:FDearborn, MI Body Series:08Convertible Engine:T200 1v I6 1 unit:785557785557 Miscellaneous Vehicle DataBody:76AConvertible, Standard Interior Colour:FArcadian Blue Trim:22Blue Crinkle Vinyl, Standard Interior Date:12UJuly 12, 1965 D.S.O:23PHILADELPHIA Axle:22.83:1, Conventional Transmission:6C4 Automatic This is a car with work, so the car both optically (see photos) and technically needs restoration. Also the car has welding to the bottom and the door/left rear panel (see photos). This is a Mustang convertible project with a lot of potential. Especially Mustang convertibles rise significantly in value and are getting harder and harder to find. So grab this opportunity to become the new owner of this American pride! Make: FordModel: Mustang Softtop Convertible 200CI I6 3.3LYear of production: 1965Engine and power: 200CI I6 3.3L (matching numbers)Fuel type: PetrolTransmission: Automat (original)Odometer reading: 14087 miles.Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full)Documents / registration number: USA titleVIN: 5F08T785557OPTIONS:- Mustang vinyl upholstery (original)- Chromed bumpers- Original Mustang hubcaps- Whitewall tyres-Electric soft-top (original, but does not currently work)- AM / FM RadioADDITIONAL REMARKS:-The car has welding to the bottom- Engine runs when petrol is poured into the carburettor, but needs to be fully technically checked before it can be driven.-Softtop frame in good condition. - All of the glass is intact.- Ignition lock should be replaced, no key is present, only 9.69 euros at Adams Classic Cars in Netherlands.This Mustang can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414273
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 289CI V8 4.7L

    Ford Mustang

    €15,500 - €20,150 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 200CI I6 3.3L

    Ford Mustang

    €11,000 - €14,300 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1964 1/2

    Ford Mustang

    €19,900 - €25,870 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Fastback 351 V8- 1969

    Ford Mustang

    €14,500 - €18,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang convertible 4.0L V6 - 2008

    Ford Mustang

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

    Ford Mustang

    €19,500 - €25,350 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford-Mustang 260-1964

    Ford Mustang

    €25,000 - €32,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €24,500 - €31,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1970

    Ford Mustang

    €28,500 - €37,050 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 289CI V8 4.7L

    Ford Mustang

    €15,500 - €20,150 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 200CI I6 3.3L

    Ford Mustang

    €11,000 - €14,300 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €26,000 - €33,800 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1964 1/2

    Ford Mustang

    €19,900 - €25,870 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Fastback 351 V8- 1969

    Ford Mustang

    €14,500 - €18,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang convertible 4.0L V6 - 2008

    Ford Mustang

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Hardtop Coupe - 1966

    Ford Mustang

    €19,500 - €25,350 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford-Mustang 260-1964

    Ford Mustang

    €25,000 - €32,500 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang - 1965

    Ford Mustang

    €24,500 - €31,850 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Ford - Mustang Convertible - 1970

    Ford Mustang

    €28,500 - €37,050 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€11,000 - €14,300 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!