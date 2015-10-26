Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 200CI I6 3.3L - 1966

car description

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to become the new owner of this timeless classic Ford Mustang! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The Ford Mustang has been one of the most prominent models of the US car manufacturer Ford and it has been an American icon for more than 50 years. This is an original blue plate Mustang with a still relatively usable (original) interior (see photos). The Mustang starts if gasoline is poured into the carburetor, however can not be driven by because it first it has to be completely taken care of technically. Also, the car has an electric soft-top (original) (isn't working right now). The car was originally in the pretty colour combination "Arcadian Blue" with a "Blue Crinkle Vinyl” interior.Warranty Number: 5F08T785557Year:51965 Plant:FDearborn, MI Body Series:08Convertible Engine:T200 1v I6 1 unit:785557785557 Miscellaneous Vehicle DataBody:76AConvertible, Standard Interior Colour:FArcadian Blue Trim:22Blue Crinkle Vinyl, Standard Interior Date:12UJuly 12, 1965 D.S.O:23PHILADELPHIA Axle:22.83:1, Conventional Transmission:6C4 Automatic This is a car with work, so the car both optically (see photos) and technically needs restoration. Also the car has welding to the bottom and the door/left rear panel (see photos). This is a Mustang convertible project with a lot of potential. Especially Mustang convertibles rise significantly in value and are getting harder and harder to find. So grab this opportunity to become the new owner of this American pride! Make: FordModel: Mustang Softtop Convertible 200CI I6 3.3LYear of production: 1965Engine and power: 200CI I6 3.3L (matching numbers)Fuel type: PetrolTransmission: Automat (original)Odometer reading: 14087 miles.Number of keys: 1Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full)Documents / registration number: USA titleVIN: 5F08T785557OPTIONS:- Mustang vinyl upholstery (original)- Chromed bumpers- Original Mustang hubcaps- Whitewall tyres-Electric soft-top (original, but does not currently work)- AM / FM RadioADDITIONAL REMARKS:-The car has welding to the bottom- Engine runs when petrol is poured into the carburettor, but needs to be fully technically checked before it can be driven.-Softtop frame in good condition. - All of the glass is intact.- Ignition lock should be replaced, no key is present, only 9.69 euros at Adams Classic Cars in Netherlands.This Mustang can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.