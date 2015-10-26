Ford - Mustang Softtop convertible 200CI I6 3.3L - 1966

car description

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to become the new owner of this timeless classic Ford Mustang! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The Ford Mustang has been one of the most prominent models of the US car company Ford and it has been an American icon for more than 50 years. This is a car with a relatively nice interior (see photos), it seems the seats have recently been reupholstered. The Mustang also starts immediately, it shifts, brakes and idles nicely. Chrome is still in relatively good condition, the lighting works and the exhaust was recently replaced. The car has an original electric soft top and a 'factory 4-speed’ manual transmission. A nice detail; the Mustang still has the original radio.This is, however, a car that requires some work both visually (see photos) as well as technically, the car has stood still for some time so it will need a full technical inspection before it can be driven again. In addition, the car’s bottom has been welded (see photos). This is a Mustang convertible project with a lot of potential. Especially Mustang convertibles rise significantly in value and are getting harder and harder to find. So grab this opportunity to become the new owner of this American pride! Brand: FordModel: Mustang Softtop Convertible 200CI I6 3.3LYear of production: 1966Engine and power: 200CI I6 3.3L (matching numbers)Fuel type: PetrolTransmission: Manual (original 4 speed)Odometer reading: 45,100 milesNumber of keys: 1Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full)Documents / license: USA titleVIN: 6T08T203000OPTIONS:- Mustang vinyl upholstery- Chromed bumpers- Original Mustang hubcaps- Whitewall tyres- Electric soft top (original)- Wooden steering (original)- Original Mustang radio.ADDITIONAL REMARKS:- Exhaust recently replaced-The car has welding to the bottom- It drives / brakes, but it needs a complete technical checkup.- Soft top pane is torn. This Mustang can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.