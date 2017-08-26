Ford - Mustang Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet - 1969

car description

This Ford Mustang Mach 1 Cobra Jet has been very professionally restored.The interior is in excellent condition. The body is super tight and is perfectly painted.Equipped with power steering, power brakes and front brake discs.The bottom is fair and as new.The original 428ciu Big Block engine and transmission have been overhauled and are in excellent condition.Including original ' Marti ' report, see pictures.The car has a USA title, all import duties and taxes were paid.Very good investment since these cars with an original Cobra Jet engine are rare, especially in this class 1 condition.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can deliver the car to your home throughout Europe and beyond by arrangement.