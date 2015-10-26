loading Loading please wait....
Ford MUSTANG

car description

Variant name:GT ,Derivative:GT ,Variant: 5.0 V8 GT 2dr Auto

Accessories

Cruise control,Electric power steering,Ford SYNC Bluetooth connection with voice control and USB port,Rear view camera,Service interval indicator,SYNC Emergency assistance,Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlights,Automatic rain sensing wipers,Bi-Xenon headlights,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door mirrors,Electric folding door mirrors with puddle lamps,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Front grille with vertical bars,6 way electric front seats,Ambient lighting,Cup holders,Driver's electric lumbar adjustment,Dual electronic automatic temperature control,Front headrests,Front sports seats,Gearshift paddles,Illuminated entry system,Individually folding rear seats,Isofix system on outer rear seats,Leather gearknob,Leather multifunction steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,4 seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Brembo brake callipers,Drivers knee airbag,Dual front airbags,Electronic Stability Programme,Front side airbags,MyKey system,Side curtain airbags,Tyre pressure monitor,Key free system with 'Ford Power' start button,Keyless entry,Perimeter alarm,Independent front/rear suspension,Limited slip differential,19" Black multispoke alloy wheels,Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418105
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ford > Mustang
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YP16XKM
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7503 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5
£32,990

10 Comber Road ,Newtownards,
BT23 4QP
United Kingdom

