car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Curtain Airbags, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 19'' Alloys An absolutelystunning One Owner example of the range topping Mustang 5.0i Fastback model finished in a beautiful colour combination. It has a huge specification including Shaker Touch Screen Satellite Navigation System & Stereo, Heated & Cooled Seats, Reversing Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Ambient Lighting, Mustang Puddle Lighting, White Body Stripes, 19'' Gloss Black Alloy Wheels and much more. It has a full Ford Mustang dealer service history, the last was carried out on 28.11.2017. It is totally as new and there's not another one like this on the market today! Be quick!!